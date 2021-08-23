Business news live: Indian benchmark indices open higher

9:32 A.M.

Indian startups raised $6.5 billion funding in Q2 2021, 11 new unicorns created: report

Indian startups received about $6.5 billion in funding in the April-June 2021 quarter, while 11 of them entered the coveted unicorn club, a report by Nasscom-PGA Labs said.

During the second quarter, 160 funding deals were closed, up 2% from the January-March period, PTI reported.

The biggest deal during the quarter was the $ 800 million fund raised by food delivery platform Swiggy, followed by ShareChat ($502 million), Byju's ($340 million), PharmEasy ($323 million) and Meesho ($300 million), the report said.

9:18 A.M.

Indian benchmark indices open higher

Indian indices opened higher on Monday. BSE Sensex opened at 55,695.84, up 366.52 points, while Nifty opened at 16,592.25, up 141.75 points.

On Friday, the 30-share BSE index fell 300.17 points or 0.54% to close at 55,329.32, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 118.35 points or 0.71% to 16,450.50.

9:10 A.M.

IBA moves RBI, seeks licence to set up ₹6,000 crore NARCL

The Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) has moved an application to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seeking licence to set up a ₹6,000 crore National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) or bad bank, PTI reported citing sources.

According to sources, the company, after mobilising an initial capital of ₹100 crore and fulfilling other legal formalities, has approached the RBI seeking licence to undertake asset reconstruction business.

9:00 A.M.

Asia stocks fragile amid growth worries, dollar in demand

Asian share markets were trying to pick up the pieces on Monday following last week’s thrashing as coronavirus concerns showed little sign of abating, while safe-haven flows benefited the dollar ahead of a key update on U.S. monetary policy, a Reuters report noted

A raft of “flash” manufacturing surveys for August out on Monday will offer an early indication of how global growth is faring in the face of the Delta variant, with analysts expecting some slippage and especially in Asia.