Business news live: Indian benchmark indices open at fresh record high

06 September 2021 09:00 IST

Top news of the day from the world of business, finance and economy

9:18 A.M.

Indian benchmark indices open at fresh record high

Indian indices opened at fresh record high today. BSE Sensex opened at 58,411.62, up 281.67 points, while Nifty opened at 17,399.35, up 75.75 points.

9:05 A.M.

Global trends to guide markets in holiday-shortened week

The stock market is likely to continue with its positive momentum but may face bouts of profit-booking amid lofty valuations in this holiday-shortened week, PTI reported, citing analysts.

The trading sentiment will be guided mostly by global trends in absence of major domestic events, the report noted.

The BSE 30-share benchmark zoomed 2,005.23 points or 3.57% last week. The benchmark scaled the 58,000-mark for the first time on Friday to close at its lifetime high of 58,129.95.

9:00 A.M.

Asia shares edge higher on hopes for more stimulus

Asian shares edged higher today as a disappointing U.S. payrolls report promised to keep policy there super-loose for longer, but also clouded the outlook for global growth and inflation, Reuters reported.

A holiday in the United States made for thin conditions and kept MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan to a small gain of 0.2%, though that was the highest since late July, the report noted.

Japan’s Nikkei added 1.7%, extending a rally on hopes a new prime minister there would bring added fiscal stimulus. Chinese blue chips gained 1.3% amid speculation Beijing would also be adding stimulus through fiscal and monetary policy.