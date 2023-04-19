April 19, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST

AI has been talked of for decades now. Why has AI caught public imagination in recent times?

Let’s take a look at what developments have taken place in recent weeks in the context of AI.

First off, Bloomberg wrote about a Chinese company in the advertisement business that intends to “ditch humans in favour of ChatGPT-style AI.

The $3-billion Bluefocus Intelligent Communications Group Co, one of China’s best-known media firms, haS said in an internal memo that it plans to replace its external copywriters and graphic designers with ChatGPT-like generative AI models. Bloomberg said the company had reached out to Alibaba Group and Baidu Inc. to explore licensing their technology.

Back home, our own Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is developing AI tools that could code entire enterprise-level solutions for their clients. In an interview to BusinessLine, COO N. Ganapathy Subramaniam, says “We had always felt that there will come a time when we should be writing software that generates software. Our tool MasterCraft, is a repository tool that we developed two and a half decades ago, and it is fundamental to our well-being in many ways. For example, our banking tool, TCS Banks, is completely developed using MasterCraft. This means that not a single line of code is handwritten, everything is generated.”

Where do you think we are at on this curve with ChatGPT? Are we at the stage of Innovation or are we at the peak of inflated expectation? Or have we jumped onto the slope of enlightenment without having to go through any disillusionment?

