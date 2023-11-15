HamberMenu
Business Matters | Why weren’t stubble burning and Delhi’s toxic haze such big news 15 years ago?

Watch | Why weren’t stubble burning and Delhi’s toxic haze such big news 15 years ago?

In this episode of Business Matters, we discuss stubble burning and Delhi’s toxic haze

November 15, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST

K. Bharat Kumar

The issue of agricultural stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana and a thick haze hanging over the National Capital Region are once again grabbing headlines.

So, why didn’t we hear of this problem earlier and why only now?

You may know that the Green Revolution, which ensured food security for India, ushered in high-yielding crops, particularly rice and wheat, starting in the 1960s. The States of Punjab and Haryana took the best advantage of such agricultural innovation.

Why don’t we hear of such problems in other parts of the country? What is the economic impact of stubble burning? Could climate change be contributing to the problem?

For this episode, we shall touch upon a little bit of the dynamics in agriculture, groundwater issues, the role that seasons play, climate change and sure, some economics too.

Script and presentation: K. Bharat Kumar

Videography: Shiva Raj

Production: Shibu Narayan

