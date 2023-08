August 09, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST

In an earlier episode of Business Matters, we saw why it was important for India to capture the China Plus One opportunity. There is fear and anxiety, as to whether we’d miss this bus too.

But encouragingly, academics, thinkers and advisors to businesses are asking the question to Global MNCs - does your company have an India strategy? Why are they nudging global MNCs?

Script and presentation: K. Bharat Kumar

Production: Shibu Narayan

Video: Thamodharan Bharath