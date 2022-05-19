Business Matters | What is going on in India’s EV industry?

May 19, 2022 11:44 IST

The electric two-wheeler industry in India has had a tough couple of weeks with reports of battery explosions rocking customer trust in its offerings. Fatalities have also been reported.

So what exactly has been going on?

Some blame it on poor technology. Others blame it on the heat. Why are we facing such incidents now, at a time when the EV industry seems not only ready to take off but also when EVs are expected to turbocharge our move away from fossil fuels.