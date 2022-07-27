Business Matters | What influences LPG prices in India?

July 27, 2022 21:08 IST

A video explaining what has influenced the price hikes of the Liquified Petroleum Gas or LPG in recent months

The price of Liquified Petroleum Gas or LPG has seen price hikes in recent months.

Non-subsidised cylinder prices were increased the first time this year in March by ₹50 per refill, followed by ₹50 more on May 7. On May 19, the price went up around ₹4 following a change in LPG distributors’ commission. The security deposit for new LPG connections has also gone up.

With the latest increase in the price of the 14.2 kg cylinder, in Delhi households need to pay ₹1,053.00 as against ₹1,003. The new price in Mumbai is ₹1,052.50; Chennai ₹1,068.50 and Kolkata ₹1,079.00.

What influences this price rise? Who does it affect and what are the broader implications?