Business Matters | What has the Russia-Ukraine war done to oil trade?

A video on how the West’s sanctions on Russia have impacted global oil trade

Russia’s war with Ukraine triggered a host of economic sanctions on the invader by the West. And there are a lot of numbers and claims being bandied about.

That the war, coming almost immediately on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic, has affected global economic growth is a given. The other question is: what impact has the war had, and will have, on India’s fortunes.

We will take a look at the fossil fuel trade, specifically oil trade. We will examine the impact of prize changes, which countries have been importing oil from Russia.

And, importantly, why the economics of oil should matter to you.