Business Matters | The economic benefits of giving women equal rights in the workforce

October 04, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST

The Indian Parliament passed the Women’s Reservation Bill recently, which will enable women to occupy 33% of our lawmakers’ seats in the Lok Sabha and in the State Assemblies.

Why is women’s representation important in any field, not just lawmaking, other than the fact that it is the right thing to pursue equal rights for women? What, for instance, could be the economic impact of raising women’s participation to the same levels as those of men?

Script and presentation: K. Bharat Kumar

Production: Shibu Narayan

Videography: Shiva Raj