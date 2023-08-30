Business Matters | Can the space industry help bolster the economy?

August 30, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST

Last week, we saw Chandrayaan-3 land safely on the moon. ISRO has already launched its Mars mission Mangalyaan, is talking about its Sun mission, and is talking about placing man on the moon. The space industry is getting to be worth billions of dollars across the globe.

If you are new to the space – literally – does this question keep bothering you: ie, why invest in space? Why not spend on education, healthcare and the like? True, social welfare is important, that doesn’t mean we don’t spend on space. After all, if it can help spur the economy, then why not?

Script and presentation: K. Bharat Kumar

Videography: Thamodharan Bharath

Production: Shibu Narayan