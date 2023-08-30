HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Business Matters | Can the space industry help bolster the economy?

Can the space industry help bolster the economy?

In this episode of Business Matters, we discuss the reasons to invest in space technology and whether it can help spur the economy

August 30, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST

K. Bharat Kumar

Last week, we saw Chandrayaan-3 land safely on the moon. ISRO has already launched its Mars mission Mangalyaan, is talking about its Sun mission, and is talking about placing man on the moon. The space industry is getting to be worth billions of dollars across the globe. 

If you are new to the space – literally – does this question keep bothering you: ie, why invest in space? Why not spend on education, healthcare and the like? True, social welfare is important, that doesn’t mean we don’t spend on space. After all, if it can help spur the economy, then why not?

Script and presentation: K. Bharat Kumar

Videography: Thamodharan Bharath

Production: Shibu Narayan

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.