August 23, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST

All of us know, and painfully so, that prices of tomatoes have risen at a scorching pace in recent times before tempering slightly. July inflation numbers have thrown a nasty surprise to policymakers. But are food prices the only contributors to overall price rise? Is the food price inflation only temporary?

