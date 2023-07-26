July 26, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST

As China closed its doors in its attempt to stamp out Covid-19 under its heel, supplies of critical material to the world slowed to a trickle. It affected companies that had bet on a global, liberalised economy and those firms started to think of alternative supply chains.

The trade war between China and the US didn’t help douse the fires of corporate anxiety either. This is where India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines were supposed to have benefitted. How did India do?

Script and presentation: K. Bharat Kumar

Videography: Thamodharan Bharat

Production: Shibu Narayan