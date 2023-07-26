HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Business Matters | Can India still grab the ‘China Plus One’ opportunity?

Can India still grab the ‘China Plus One’ opportunity?

In this episode of Business Matters we discuss, whether India can grab the ‘China Plus One’ opportunity

July 26, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST

K. Bharat Kumar

As China closed its doors in its attempt to stamp out Covid-19 under its heel, supplies of critical material to the world slowed to a trickle. It affected companies that had bet on a global, liberalised economy and those firms started to think of alternative supply chains. 

The trade war between China and the US didn’t help douse the fires of corporate anxiety either. This is where India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines were supposed to have benefitted. How did India do?

Script and presentation: K. Bharat Kumar

Videography: Thamodharan Bharat

Production: Shibu Narayan

Related Topics

economy, business and finance / business (general) / China

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.