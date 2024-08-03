Business Matters | Budget funds for employment and skilling: Will India’s youth benefit?

In her seventh budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced three new employee-linked incentive schemes in the Union Budget for 2024-25. The three schemes, which are part of the Prime Minister’s package, will align with enrolment in the Employee Provident Fund Organisation and focus on the recognition of first-time employees, as well as support to both employers and employees.

The scheme would provide a one-month wage to all persons newly entering the workforce in all formal sectors. The direct benefit transfer of one month’s salary in three instalments to first-time employees, as registered in the EPFO, will be up to ₹15,000. The eligibility limit will be a salary of ₹1 lakh per month. The scheme is expected to benefit 210 lakh youth.