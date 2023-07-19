Business Matters | Are Indian pharma firms getting better in the eyes of the world?

Are Indian pharma firms getting better in the eyes of the world?

July 19, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST

The United States accounts for about a third of India’s pharmaceutical exports. Despite this, over the past few years, we hadn’t really received the attention of the US market; and when we have, our quality compliance standards have frequently fallen short.

But data for this calendar year so far shows us that we may at least be inching back up to pre-pandemic levels and those green shoots give hope to the industry.

In this episode, we will see a little bit of pharmacology as well as learn a bit about the industry.

Script and presentation: K. Bharat Kumar

Videography: Thamodharan Bharath

Production: Shibu Narayan