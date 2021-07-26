Business Live: Indian indices open flat on Monday

 

 

 

10:20 A.M.

Rupee opened at 74.46 per dollar on Monday, slightly lower than its Friday closing of 74.40.

9:50 A.M.

After last week’s earnings announcements from firms such as ICICI Bank, ITC, and Reliance Industries Limited, earnings for the June ending quarter from many companies, including Axis Bank, DLF, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Maruti Suzuki India, SBI Life Insurance, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors are expected this week.

9:30 A.M.

Indian indices opened flat amid volatility. BSE Sensex opened at 52,985.26, up 0.02%, while Nifty opened at 15,849.30, down 0.04%.

9:12 A.M.

Asian shares struggled to rally on Monday as strong U.S. earnings sucked out funds out of emerging markets and channelled them into Wall Street. Asian stock index Hang Seng opened in red at 26,825.73 points, while Nikkei opened in green at 27,990.47 points.

