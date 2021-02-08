Business Live:

 

Selling family silver is a lazy allegation, says Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday rejected the Opposition’s charge of “selling family assets” through the Budget stress on privatisation, terming it a “lazy allegation”.

All the previous governments have done disinvestment in the past, and the Narendra Modi regime has formulated a clear policy on which companies to be divested and the strategic sectors that not to be touched rather than doing one company sell-off at a time, she said in an address to businesses here.

The Budget proposals to divest stakes, which includes the sale of two public sector banks and a general insurer, have been panned by the Opposition.

“It is not what the Opposition says about selling family silver, it’s not at all,” she said addressing a meeting of business people here.

