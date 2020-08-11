Business Live:

11 August 2020 09:26 IST

Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

9:30 AM

India’s imports from China rise in June and July

India’s imports from China have risen to $5.6 billion in July, climbing for the second straight month, although imports are still down by 24% from 2019.

India’s imports from China, its largest trading partner in goods, had fallen to a record low of $3.2 billion both in the months of April and May, coinciding with India’s lockdown on account of the pandemic.

Advertising

Advertising

Imports subsequently rose to $4.8 billion in June and further to $5.6 billion in July, almost back to the pre-lockdown level of $5.8 billion reported in March, in part, economists said, driven by Chinese exports of medical supplies.

Read more