Business Live: Sensex jumps over 100 points in opening session; Nifty tops 10,800

08 July 2020 10:04 IST

Stocks have opened the day with slight gains in the midst of a 5-day winning streak as investors bet on a strong economic recovery.

11:00 AM

Healthcare bankruptcies shoot up

10:40 AM

Jio Platform gets Rs 43,574 crore from Facebook for 9.99% stake sale

The deal announced in April has now been consummated.

PTI reports: "Jio Platforms, the parent firm of Reliance Jio, has received Rs 43,574 crore from Facebook-owned Jaadhu Holdings, LLC for 9.99 per cent stake in the company, Reliance Industries said on Tuesday.

The deal between Jio Platforms and Facebook was announced on April 22.

“We hereby inform that, after receipt of all requisite approvals, Jio Platforms Limited, a subsidiary of the company, today received the subscription amount of Rs 43,574 crore from Jaadhu Holdings, LLC (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Facebook Inc),” RIL said in a BSE filing.

Facebook picked 9.99 per cent stake in Jio Platforms at an enterprise value of Rs 4.62 lakh crore.

“Jio Platforms Limited has allotted equity shares to Jaadhu Holdings following which Jaadhu Holdings holds 9.99 per cent of the fully diluted equity share capital of Jio Platforms Limited,” the filing said.

Facebook was the first of 12 marquee investors that have cumulatively invested over Rs 1.17 lakh crore in about the last two-and-a-half months to buy 25.09 per cent stake in Jio Platforms.

The last investment in Jio Platforms was of Rs 1,894.5 crore for 0.39 per cent stake from Intel Capital on Friday at an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore."

10:20 AM

Pharma sector to see more USFDA checks

The Indian pharmaceutical sector could see an increased number of inspections/re-inspections of their facilities by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to clear the overall backlog, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said in a report.

The U.S. drug regulator FDA had postponed facility inspections from April 2020 due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

This would impact new approvals and clearance for facilities.

10:00 AM

Sensex jumps over 100 points in opening session; Nifty tops 10,800

Stocks seem all set to continue their 5-day winning streak.

PTI reports: "Equity benchmark Sensex advanced over 100 points in early trade on Wednesday led by gains in HDFC twins, Reliance Industries and ITC amid sustained foreign fund inflow.

The 30-share index was trading 101.08 points, or 0.28 per cent, higher at 36,775.60. The NSE Nifty was up 34.60 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 10,834.25.

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying around 4 per cent, followed by SBI, Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto, ITC, HDFC duo and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, Infosys, HCL Tech, UltraTech Cement, Maruti and Axis Bank were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer ended 187.24 points or 0.51 per cent higher at 36,674.52; while the NSE Nifty settled with 36 points or 0.33 per cent gains at 10,799.65.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Tuesday, purchasing equities worth Rs 829.90 crore, provisional exchange data showed.

According to traders, stock-specific gains and sustained foreign fund inflow buoyed domestic investor sentiment.

However, weakness in global equities amid rising number of COVID-19 cases capped the gains, they said."