Business Live: Sensex jumps over 100 points in opening session; Nifty tops 10,800

Stocks have opened the day with slight gains in the midst of a 5-day winning streak as investors bet on a strong economic recovery.

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

10:20 AM

Pharma sector to see more USFDA checks

The Indian pharmaceutical sector could see an increased number of inspections/re-inspections of their facilities by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to clear the overall backlog, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said in a report.

The U.S. drug regulator FDA had postponed facility inspections from April 2020 due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

This would impact new approvals and clearance for facilities.

10:00 AM

Sensex jumps over 100 points in opening session; Nifty tops 10,800

Stocks seem all set to continue their 5-day winning streak.

PTI reports: "Equity benchmark Sensex advanced over 100 points in early trade on Wednesday led by gains in HDFC twins, Reliance Industries and ITC amid sustained foreign fund inflow.

The 30-share index was trading 101.08 points, or 0.28 per cent, higher at 36,775.60. The NSE Nifty was up 34.60 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 10,834.25.

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying around 4 per cent, followed by SBI, Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto, ITC, HDFC duo and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, Infosys, HCL Tech, UltraTech Cement, Maruti and Axis Bank were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer ended 187.24 points or 0.51 per cent higher at 36,674.52; while the NSE Nifty settled with 36 points or 0.33 per cent gains at 10,799.65.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Tuesday, purchasing equities worth Rs 829.90 crore, provisional exchange data showed.

According to traders, stock-specific gains and sustained foreign fund inflow buoyed domestic investor sentiment.

However, weakness in global equities amid rising number of COVID-19 cases capped the gains, they said."