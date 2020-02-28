Business Live: Not in favour of big bang but gradual reforms, says Montek Singh Ahluwalia

28 February 2020 09:31 IST

News updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

9:45 AM

US stocks drop more than 4.0%, extending rout amid virus fears

Wall Street stocks were pummeled again Thursday as the further spread of the coronavirus exacerbated fears of a global slowdown and raised the risk of a US recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged nearly 1,200 points or 4.4 percent, to finish at 25,766.64, its worst session in more than two years.

The broad-based S&P 500 also slumped 4.4 percent to 2,978.76, its first close below 3,000 since October. And the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 4.6 percent to end at 8,566.48.

The losses set Wall Street on pace for its worst week since the 2008 financial crisis, as investors continued to flee equities into safer investments like US Treasuries and gold.

9:30 AM

Not in favour of big bang but gradual reforms: Montek

Former Planning Commission vice chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia on Thursday said he is in favour of gradual reforms in a phased manner instead of big-bang reforms.

The last vice chairman of erstwhile avtar of NITI Aayog advised the government that it should not move towards protectionism by raising customs duty and other measures.

In Indian context, he said the gradualism approach has worked reasonably well except it has taken too long.

“I have never been in favour of big-bang reforms. They have never worked. Gradualism is something that is not going to be done instantly but spread over a period of time with phased transition,” he said during discussion over his book ‘Backstage’ organised by the Centre for Policy Research here.

Citing example of 1991 reforms, he said reforms in a phased manner were followed more or less in taxation, reducing import duties, on bringing in the first round of regulation in the financial system etc. PTI