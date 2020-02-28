Business Live: Not in favour of big bang but gradual reforms, says Montek Singh Ahluwalia

Former Planning Commission chief Montek Singh Ahluwalia. File

Former Planning Commission chief Montek Singh Ahluwalia. File   | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

News updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

 

9:30 AM

Not in favour of big bang but gradual reforms: Montek

Former Planning Commission vice chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia on Thursday said he is in favour of gradual reforms in a phased manner instead of big-bang reforms.

The last vice chairman of erstwhile avtar of NITI Aayog advised the government that it should not move towards protectionism by raising customs duty and other measures.

In Indian context, he said the gradualism approach has worked reasonably well except it has taken too long.

“I have never been in favour of big-bang reforms. They have never worked. Gradualism is something that is not going to be done instantly but spread over a period of time with phased transition,” he said during discussion over his book ‘Backstage’ organised by the Centre for Policy Research here.

Citing example of 1991 reforms, he said reforms in a phased manner were followed more or less in taxation, reducing import duties, on bringing in the first round of regulation in the financial system etc. PTI

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 28, 2020 9:39:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/business-live/article30939621.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY