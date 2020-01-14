Business Live: Sensex, Nifty make slow start; bond yields surge

The Nifty and the Sensex have made marginal gains since open today. After a week of volatility led by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, there are some signs of stability in markets.

The big news this week is the spike in retail inflation. Analysts expect Indian bond yields to rise to adjust to higher inflation. The yield on the 10-year Indian government bond has hit a 5-week high this morning.

10:15 AM

India urges boycott of Malaysian palm oil after diplomatic row

Indian palm oil importers have effectively stopped all purchases from top supplier Malaysia after the government privately urged them to boycott its product following a diplomatic spat, industry and government sources said.

The warning, issued last week, comes almost in parallel with New Delhi's move to restrict imports of refined palm oil and palmolein after Malaysia's Prime Minister criticised India's actions in Kashmir and its new citizenship law.

Consequently, Indian importers were not buying any crude or refined palm oil from Malaysia, at least five industry sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

“Officially there is no ban on crude palm oil imports from Malaysia, but nobody's buying due to government's instructions,” said a leading refiner, adding that buyers now import from Indonesia despite paying a premium to prices in Malaysia. Reuters

10:00 AM

Retail inflation at 5-year high of 7.3% in December

Retail inflation soared to a five and a half year high of 7.35% in December 2019, with the shortage of onions driving the surge.

According to information released by the National Statistical Office on Monday, retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index was only 2.11% in December 2018 and 5.54% in November 2019.

The last time retail inflation was this high was the 7.39% recorded in July 2014, just after Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his first term in office.

The hike in inflation in the ‘vegetables’ category was at 60.5% last month in comparison to December 2018. Onion prices were above the Rs. 100 per kg mark in many major cities last month, due to a 26% fall in production. Read more.