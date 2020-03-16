Business Live: Sensex down over 2,000 points, Nifty below 9,400 as market sell-off resumes

9:40 AM

Sensex loses over 2,000 points; Nifty below 9,400

The benchmark indices have started the week with heavy losses. The Nifty and the Sensex are down around 6% this morning as global markets continued to remain volatile amid the coronavirus scare.

The Sensex has lost over 2,000 points this morning while the Nifty has broken below the 9,500 mark. Stocks across the world have entered bear market territory with losses well over 20%

Last night, the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near-zero and boosted bond purchases after its previous rate cut failed to calm markets.

IANS offers more details: "The benchmark Fed interest rate which was 1 per cent to 1.25 per cent after a 0.5 per cent cut on March 3 was cut effectively on Sunday by another 1 per cent to the 0 per cent to 0.25 per cent range.

Other measures announced by the Federal Reserve, the country’s central bank commonly referred to as the Fed, include pumping $700 billion into the US economy by buying government bonds worth $500 billion and $200 billion of mortgage—backed securities."