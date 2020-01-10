Business Live: Investors warn Modi govt on economic policy

Stocks have made gains today as tensions between Iran and the United States have eased. The Nifty and the Sensex are up about 0.4% since open this morning, helping them recover losses since the beginning of 2020.

On the domestic front, the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come under fresh criticism from investors for its economic policies.

11:15 AM

Ample supplies, weak global demand growth to cap oil prices in 2020: IEA

The global oil market is expected to be well-supplied in 2020 and demand growth could stay weak, keeping a lid on prices, the head of the International Energy Agency told Reuters on Friday.

“We are expecting a demand growth of slightly higher than 1 million barrels per day,” said the IEA's executive director, Fatih Birol, adding that growth could remain weak, compared with historical levels.

There is also an implied surplus of 1 million bpd oil, ensuring that the global market is well supplied, he said. Reuters

11:00 AM

Indian shares rise as Mideast tensions ease, corporate earnings awaited

Indian shares rose on Friday, tracking global markets, as U.S.-Iran tensions abated and investors looked for domestic cues ahead of corporate earnings.

The NSE Nifty 50 index inched up 0.16% to 12,234.25 by 0413 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was 0.14% higher at 41,511.58. The Nifty 50 and Sensex are headed for a weekly gain of around 0.5% each.

Meanwhile, easing oil prices came as a relief for investors in India, the world's third biggest oil consumer. Brent crude was headed for its first decline in six weeks.

“There was some panic and fears from global market which is fading out... domestic cues are also not that negative, in fact they are improving,” said Shrikant Chouhan, technical analyst at Kotak Securities.

MSCI's broadest gauge of the world's stocks in 49 countries rose a tad to hit an all-time high and its index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.18%.

In India, IT heavyweight Infosys Ltd rose 1.44% ahead of its third quarter earnings due later in the day.

Shares of Indian private sector lender Yes Bank Ltd rose 1.37% ahead of a board meeting on Friday to discuss a capital raise as it looks to stave off the impact of bad loans.

Airline stocks Interglobe Aviation Ltd and SpiceJet Ltd reacted positively to lower oil prices, rising 1.68% and 0.94% respectively.

Bharti Infratel Ltd and Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd were among the top gainers on the Nifty, rising 2.13% and 2.06% each. Reuters

10:50 AM

India's oil demand growth set to overtake China by mid-2020s: IEA

India's oil demand growth is set to overtake China by mid-2020s, priming the country for more refinery investment but making it more vulnerable to supply disruption in the Middle East, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday.

India's oil demand is expected to reach 6 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2024 from 4.4 million bpd in 2017, but its domestic production is expected to rise only marginally, making the country more reliant on crude imports and more vulnerable to supply disruption in the Middle East, the agency said.

China's demand is likely to be slighlty lower than that of India by the mid-2020s, as per IEA's China estimates given in November, but the gap would slowly become bigger thereafter.

“Indian economy is and will become even more exposed to risks of supply disruptions, geopolitical uncertainties and the volatility of oil prices,” the IEA said in a report on India's energy policies.

Brent crude prices topped $70 a barrel on rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, putting pressure on emerging markets such as India. Like the rest of Asia, India is highly dependent on Middle East oil supplies with Iraq being its largest crude supplier.

India, which ranks No. 3 in terms of global oil consumption after China and the United States, ships in over 80% of its oil needs, of which 65% is from the Middle East through the Strait of Hormuz, the IEA said. Read more.

10:45 AM

Indian startup Zomato to raise $150 million from investor Ant Financial

India's Zomato is raising $150 million from investor Ant Financial, an Alibaba affiliate, at a valuation of $3 billion for the food delivery startup.

Zomato's top shareholder Info Edge (India) Ltd said in a filing on Friday that after the funding its stake will drop to about 25.13%. It had a 26.38% stake as of March last year.

The fund infusion comes as Zomato pushes for a bigger market share in the highly competitive Indian food delivery space in a race with rivals such as Tencent-backed Swiggy and Uber's UberEats.

The capital is part of a larger $500 million fundraising that is likely to close in the next two months, the Economic Times newspaper reported https://tech.economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/internet/ant-financial-places-150m-on-zomato-table-at-3b-valuation/73180152, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

Zomato did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The Gurugram-based restaurant aggregator recorded a loss of $294 million in the year to March compared with a loss of $12 million a year earlier as it burnt more cash in its Indian delivery business to grab new customers, unaudited figures from its annual report showed. Reuters

10:30 AM

Policymakers distracted by ideological consideration, should focus on economic slowdown: Roubini

Indian policymakers have been “distracted” by ideological considerations, when the economic slowdown deserves the most attention, American economist Nouriel Roubini said on Thursday.

Foreign investors get “worried” by scenes of protests on the streets, the professor at New York University’s Stern School of Business said, warning that economic slump can make a regime unpopular.

The comments from Roubini come at a time when official data showed that GDP growth may to slip to 11-year-low of 5 per cent this fiscal, and amid growing protests across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which critics allege as being discriminatory against the Muslims.

“The macroeconomic policies are not where they should be, structural policies are not where they should be,” Roubini said, while speaking at an event organised by CFA Society India here.

In a conversation with global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley’s Riddham Desai, Roubini rued that Indian policymakers are focusing on other aspects despite global headwinds like the impacts that can be caused due to a rise in oil prices amidst the US-Iran conflict.

“The attention of the policymakers should have been concentrated on the economy and is instead distracted by political things, ethnic things and other things to do with ideology,” Roubini said.

Uncertainties are not good for the economy, he said and referred to President Bill Clinton’s famous phrase ‘It is the economy, stupid!’ to warn that the policies adopted may not pay political dividends as well.

“You may be popular initially because of politics and ideology but if the economy slows down, you will be losing your popularity,” Roubini said, adding that this applies to both authoritarian and democratic regimes. PTI

10:15 AM

Stocks regain lost ground

The Nifty is up marginally year to date after getting off to a rough start in the first week:

10:00 AM

Modi govt policies hampering India’s economic growth, foreign policy: risk firm

India has been ranked the 5th highest “Geopolitical Risk” in 2020, according to a list of 10 global risks in the year ahead, compiled by the Eurasia Group, a leading global political risk management consultancy. It said that in its second term, the Narendra Modi-led NDA government’s “social” policies were affecting India’s economic agenda and foreign policy image.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spent much of his second term promoting controversial social policies at the expense of an economic agenda. The impacts will be felt in 2020, with intensified communal and sectarian instability, as well as foreign policy and economic setbacks,” said the report entitled “Top Risks 2020”, co-authored by Ian Bremmer and Cliff Kupchan of the Eurasia Group, pointing to the widening fiscal deficit, low GST collections, and the latest six-year low in GDP growth.

The report was released this week even as Mr. Modi began a series of meetings with businessmen and economists ahead of the annual Budget announcement, in an effort to shore up the economy.

What makes the Eurasia Group listing significant is that this is the first time in many years that India has been mentioned for social and political developments. The group had referred to India mostly due to its economic potential in the past. In 2016, for example, the Eurasia report on top global risks said that Mr. Modi’s “strong leadership… focused on economic reform and longer-term strategy” would actually reduce geopolitical risks. Read more