Business Live: Stocks rebound, oil loses as Trump plays down Iran attack

Stocks have witnessed a rebound today after US President Donald Trump on Wednesday played down tensions with Iran. Oil has dropped as supply concerns wane.

10:15 AM

Indian inflation probably breached central bank target in December

Rising vegetable prices probably pushed Indian retail inflation to its highest in more than five years in December, exceeding the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target of 4% for a third straight month, a Reuters poll of economists predicted.

The median forecast in the Jan. 3-8 Reuters poll of nearly 50 economists predicted India's annual consumer inflation rose to 6.20% in December from November's 5.54%.

Over 60% of respondents expected retail inflation, due for release on Jan. 13, to breach the upper band of the RBI's buffer range of 2% to 6%, with the highest forecast for 7.01%.

Last month, onion prices - an important food in Indian households - soared tenfold, contributing to a surge in food inflation that has picked up steadily since March.

“The single biggest factor for this increase in headline inflation is onions. While there is some sort of increase in other food prices as well, we don't see that to be extremely alarming,” said Aastha Gudwani, India economist at BofA Global Research.

But core inflation, which excludes volatile components like food and energy, has declining, highlighting weak underlying demand.

Therefore, many economists do not expect the rise in consumer price inflation to prompt any policy move by the central bank at its next meeting, in February.

“I don't think a hike is something the RBI would be looking at right now, because they also need to see what is happening to growth - that is a big concern right now,” said Sakshi Gupta, senior India economist at HDFC Bank. Reuters

10:00 AM

Gold inches up as investors still wary of U.S.-Iran conflict risk

Gold prices edged higher on Thursday as investors preferred to stay put with safe-haven assets even though the chances of an escalation in U.S.-Iran conflict waned after the two sides softened their stance. Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,560.36 per ounce by 0300 GMT. Prices hit their highest since March 2013 at $1,610.90 on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,560.50.

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States did not necessarily have to respond militarily to Iran's attack on U.S. troops in Iraq, while Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the strikes “concluded” Tehran's response to the killing of commander Qassem Soleimani.

“The subsequent rhetoric seems to suggest that they (Iran) are not going to follow on, similarly Trump signalled that there is no immediate intent to respond militarily, so there is a degree of relief in markets,” said Ilya Spivak, a senior currency strategist at DailyFx. “We did not see an immediate escalation, although it would not be accurate to say that it cannot happen for sure, there is that risk.” Gold, considered a safe investment in times of political and economic uncertainty, had risen as much as 2.4% on Wednesday and surpassed the key $1,600 level after Iran's retaliatory attacks. Reuters

9:45 AM

World Bank trims 2020 growth forecast amid slow recovery for trade, investment

The World Bank on Wednesday trimmed its global growth forecasts slightly for 2019 and 2020 due to a slower-than-expected recovery in trade and investment despite cooler trade tensions between the United States and China.

The multilateral development bank said 2019 marked the weakest economic expansion since the global financial crisis a decade ago, and 2020, while a slight improvement, remained vulnerable to uncertainties over trade and geopolitical tensions.

In its latest Global Economic Prospects report, the World Bank shaved 0.2 percentage point off of growth for both years, with the 2019 global economic growth forecast at 2.4% and 2020 at 2.5%.

Advanced economies and emerging markets and developing economies also show divergent prospects in the World Bank forecasts. Growth in the United States, the euro area and Japan is expected to decline slightly to 1.4% in 2020 from 1.6% in 2019 -- a markdown of 0.1 percentage point for both years -- due to continued softness in manufacturing and the lingering negative effects of U.S. tariffs and retaliatory measures.

But emerging market economies are expected to see a pickup in growth to 4.3% in 2020 from 4.1% in 2019, although these are both a half percentage point lower than forecasts made in June. Reuters

9:30 AM

Sensex and Nifty open strong

Both the Sensex and the Nifty are up over 1% as the day begins: