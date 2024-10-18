GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Business confidence dipped in Q2: survey

Published - October 18, 2024 08:10 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Industry sentiment about growth prospects cooled significantly in the July to September quarter (Q2, 2024-25), indicated an index based on a survey of nearly 500 firms across the country.

Reversing course after two quarters of improvements, the Business Confidence Index (BCI), based on an NCAER-NSE Business Expectations Survey, moderated in Q2 to 134.3, compared with a Q1 reading of 149.8, as well as Q2 last year when it was at 140.7.

The BCI is based on four components- ‘overall economic conditions to improve in next six months’; ‘financial position of the firms will improve in next six months’; ‘present investment climate’; and whether ‘present capacity utilisation was close to or above optimal level’.

Published - October 18, 2024 08:10 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.