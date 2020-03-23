Business Live: Sensex crashes over 2,000 points, Nifty below 8,200 amid economic shutdown

9:30 AM

Sensex crashes over 2,000 points, Nifty below 8,200

Stocks have crashed once again this morning amid fears that the coronavirus pandemic could cause a significant shutdown of the economy.

The Sensex at the moment is down over 2,000 points while the Nifty is below the 8,200 mark.

It is worth noting that the Nifty found support at around the 8,000 mark last week. Overnight, US stock futures hit limit down.

9:15 AM

Sebi introduces new trading rules to tackle market volatility

To mitigate the extreme levels of volatility seen in stocks, the chief markets regulator has imposed position limits and other restrictions.

Reuters reports on the revised trading rules that come into effect today: "The country's market halved position limits for certain stock futures, restricted short-selling of index derivatives and raised margin rates for some shares in a bid to curb “abnormally high” volatility.

The measures will come into effect from March 23 and continue for one month."

Here is Sebi's original circular and subsequent clarification to dispel concerns.

9:00 AM

Sensex, Nifty expected to open limit down

The bechmark indices, judging by the open in the SGX Nifty this morning, are all set to hit the circuit breaker at open.

The Nifty had notably hit the lower circuit earlier this month, just minutes after trading began on March 13.

Analysts attribute the fall to the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic in India, which has led to the shutdown of economic activity in several cities across the country.