Burmans seek probe into allotment of 8% RFL stake to Saluja via ESOPs

January 03, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Burman Family, which owns a 21% stake in the listed entity Religare Enterprises Ltd. (REL), has called for investigation into the allotment of approximately 2.14 crore shares, constituting 8% of its subsidiary Religare Finvest Ltd. (RFL), to Rashmi Saluja, the chairperson of REL, through Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs).

“....[It] requires investigation in terms of compliance with SEBI Takeover Regulations,” spokesperson of the Burman Family said in a statement.

“It is unfortunate that a solitary executive has cornered significant quantum of remuneration through ESOPs at REL, Care Health Insurance Ltd., and RFL, all without approval and requisite disclosure to REL shareholders,” the spokesperson said.

“This raises question mark on the management and the independence of the independent directors and their complicity in such unjustified dole outs. REL board should answer the shareholders whether there exist more instances of ESOP issuances to entities, and potential conflicts of interest,” the spokesperson added.

“These actions have eroded trust and confidence in the REL board, necessitating urgent need to restore credibility,” the spokesperson further said.

