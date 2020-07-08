Bumpy road ahead for auto dealers: study

Two years of double-digit decline in sales and a 50-100 basis points (bps) moderation in an already thin operating profitability are expected to materially dent the credit metrics of automotive dealers this fiscal, a study of 205 Crisil-rated dealers has indicated.

After declining 18% in FY20, vehicle sales are expected to drop by another 25% in FY21 because of COVID-19 and a weak business environment.

Besides, the ability of automotive dealers to withstand such demand contraction has reduced because of lower sales volume per dealer, given the aggressive dealership expansions adopted by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) over the past six years, Crisil Ratings said. .

For instance, while OEM sales volume was 17% higher last fiscal compared with fiscal 2015, the average sales volume per dealership was 30% lower, it added.

Gautam Shahi, director, Crisil Ratings, said, “In fiscal 2021, a sharp decline in vehicle sales volume and ancillary income will lead to a 50-100 bps moderation in operating profitability because of sub-optimal coverage of fixed costs.

“Dealers with own showrooms and those with a higher mix of the more profitable ancillary services will be better placed to withstand the shock though,” said Mr. Shahi.

Among business segments, commercial vehicle (CV) dealers, are expected to be the most impacted due to the sharpest drop expected in sale volumes and lower profitability of 2-3%, compared with passenger vehicle (PV) and two-wheeler (2W) dealers.

“Tepid sales, carry-over stocks of BS-IV vehicles and squeeze in profitability will lead to net losses in the first half of the fiscal, increasing their reliance on working capital lines, and impacting liquidity position for most dealers,” it said.

The moratorium offered by the Reserve Bank of India and support from OEMs in the form of early payment of incentives or part interest cost funding are expected to provide some respite on liquidity, but only temporarily, Crisil added.