Bulls quarantine bears

Mumbai

13 March 2020 23:23 IST

LIC-led domestic buying stems carnage, foreign investors on binge sale

Investors thought it would be a Black Friday as the barometer Sensex yo-yoed 5,400 points and the Nifty hit the lower circuit breaker of 10% as trading ground to a halt, albeit temporarily. But the markets sprang a surprise, ending in the green.

The Sensex, which had touched a low of 29,388.97 during the morning session, rebounded to a high of 34,769.48 before closing at 34,103.48, up 1,325.34 points or 4.04%. The broader Nifty settled at 9,955.20, gaining 365.05 points, or 3.81%.

In fact, minutes after start of the trading session, the Nifty’s plunge to a low of 8,555.15 led to suspension of trading in both exchanges for 45 minutes.

Advertising

Advertising

Sector heavyweights and bluechips such as TCS and State Bank of India were all trading more than 10% lower as the markets hit their lower circuit for the first time in 12 years. The resumption of trading, however, saw buying support for stocks, most of which are currently trading at their 52-week lows on account of growing concerns over the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Incidentally, the India VIX index, which had more than doubled in the recent past, surged by another 25% on Friday. The recovery in the markets was primarily led by strong buying by domestic institutional investors led by LIC as the net buying by such entities was pegged at almost ₹5,900 crore on Friday as per BSE data.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued selling shares in huge numbers with the day’s off-loading totalling ₹6,027.58 crore. On Thursday, they were net sellers at almost ₹3,500 crore.

COVID-19 fears

“Concerns on the spread of COVID-19, especially in the EU and the resultant impact on travel, tourism and business has impacted sentiment leading to high FII selling in Indian equity markets,” said Chandraprakash Padiyar, senior fund manager, Tata Asset Management. He added the markets seemed to be closer to the bottom of the current correction phase. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei lost over 6%, or 1,128 points, while the benchmarks of Malaysia, South Korea and Taiwan lost between 2% and 6% each.