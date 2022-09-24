Bullet train: NHSRCL invites bids for the construction of 21 km tunnel in Maharashtra

The NHSRCL had in July this year invited bids for the design and construction of an underground station at Mumbai's BKC

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
September 24, 2022 00:23 IST

The National High Speed Rail Corporation of India (NHSRCL) on Friday said it has invited bids for 21-km-long tunnel, including India’s first 7-km-long undersea tunnel, in Maharashtra for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor.

The bid is for tunneling works using Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) and New Austrian Tunneling Method (NATM), it said. The tunnel would be between underground station at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Shilphata in Maharashtra.

“The 7-km (approx.) undersea tunnel at Thane Creek would be the first under sea tunnel to come up in the country. The tunnel would be a single tube tunnel to accommodate twin track for both-up and down track,” NHSRCL said, adding that 39 equipment rooms at 37 locations would also be constructed adjoining tunnel location as part of the package.

This tunnel would be about 25 to 65 metre deep from the ground level and the deepest construction point would be 114 metre below the Parsik hill near Shilphata.

The NHSRCL had in July this year invited bids for the design and construction of an underground station at Mumbai's BKC. The BKC rail station would be the only underground station in the rail corridor project.

