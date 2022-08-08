Business

Bull Machines to raise production capacity

Bull Machines produced 150 vehicles a month and would take it to 200 now with the introduction of Super Smart backhoe loaders on Monday, says V. Parthiban, MD. | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy
M Soundariya Preetha COIMBATORE August 08, 2022 18:56 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 18:56 IST

Coimbatore-based Bull Machines, a leader in loaders and backhoes, is looking at doubling the monthly production to 400 vehicles.

Bull Machines produced 150 vehicles a month and would take it to 200 now with the introduction of Super Smart backhoe loaders on Monday, V. Parthiban, MD, said in an interview.

The plant would reach the full production capacity of 400 vehicles a month next year, he added.

The company that also makes tractor attachments and construction equipment besides light equipment is targeting at achieving more than ₹500 crore in revenue this year against ₹400 crore in 2021-2022. “We make four models of backhoe loaders and export to nearly 55 countries. The new model, launched on Monday, will be for both, domestic and export markets,” Mr. Parthiban said.

The new vehicle, designed and made in Coimbatore, would contribute to 30% of the business, he added.

