‘Built to last’ IT sector will navigate through: study

Bengaluru

19 March 2020 22:41 IST

Pipeline conversion, pricing pressures expected this year

The IT sector is ‘built to last’ and will navigate through the near-term economic shocks, says HDFC Securities Institutional Research.

However, on account of COVID-19, the research forecasts a delay in pipeline conversion and core business, impacting pricing during Q2FY21.

The research spotted improving ‘structural’ trends in key demand drivers, technology supply-chain (trends from leading global products and platform), and supply metrics (H-1B trends on wages, count and geo diversification).

Advertising

Advertising

“Our checks with IT companies suggest a moderate acceleration in deal pipeline, some 5-20% increase in ACV of digital deals, growth in digital, driven largely by existing logos indicating increasing stickiness, continuity in vendor consolidation, and limited impact on service delivery from COVID-19, with risk of pipeline conversion uncertainty,”’ said the research report.

The study also confirmed an uptick in retail and CPG and robust tech spend in BFSI, despite growth slowdown. “Tech spend intensity by large BFS remains strong, despite the recent slowdown (about6% YoY growth in BFS tech spend even though revenue growth was 1.6% in CY19),’’ it said.

Notwithstanding the interest rate trajectory impacting revnue performance, tech spend is supported by investments to build strong digital channels/platforms, decommissioning of legacy applications and deployment of BOTs/automation, infrastructure modernisation with shift to hybrid cloud model, and investments in RegTech and Security, the HDFC Securities study observed.

The study also spoke about an improvement in onsite metrics. Indian IT’s H-1B dependence has lowered based on increasing localisation, lower H-1B count and geo-diversification offsetting the impact of rising H-1B wages. Onsite wage inflationary risk mitigated by geo diversification of H-1B (shift to lower cost delivery locations of Texas, Virginia, Florida, Connecticut as compared to California and NYNJ cluster).

Digital playbook remained intact for Indian IT, it further said. “There is shift to hybrid cloud and multi-cloud model. Also there is increase in size of digital deals, examples being: Microsoft’s $10million plus signings, SAP’s €5mn cloud deal. Also there is focus on verticalisation of cloud offerings, in addition to visible digital growth in core verticals such as BFSI and retail impact on travel and hospitality segment expected to be higher (Mindtree/Hexaware).’’