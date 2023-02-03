HamberMenu
Builders’ association lauds Budget’s ‘infrastructure focus’

February 03, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Builders’ Association of India (BAI) said the Union Budget 23-24 would lead India on the path of prosperity owing to its focus on the infrastructure sector. Nimesh Patel, president, BAI, said the provisions made for the infrastructure and construction industry would provide a major boost not only for the sector, but also for the growth of India’s economy. “The Budget has earmarked ₹10,000 crore for urban infrastructure fund every year and ₹75,000 crore for 100 transport infrastructure projects. Three centres of excellence for Artificial Intelligence will also be set up. The Budget has also allocated ₹79,000 crore for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. It has been enhanced by 66% and this would give a major boost to the construction industry,” Mr. Patel said. “The focus of the Union Budget 2023-24 is undoubtedly on creating a technology and knowledge driven economy,” he added.   “The Budget has emphasised ample opportunities to citizens, especially youth, strong impetus to growth and job creation and macroeconomic stability. The seven priorities adopted by the government complement each other,” he further said. 

