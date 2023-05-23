ADVERTISEMENT

Builder.ai raises $250 million in Series D funding

May 23, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - MUMBAI

The new investment, led by Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) takes the total amount raised by the company to over $450 million

The Hindu Bureau

Builder.ai, an AI powered composable software platform, said it has raised $250 million in a Series D funding. 

The new investment, led by Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) takes the total amount raised by the company to over $450 million.

“The latest round of capital will fuel the company’s continued industry leadership and innovation pipeline allowing further investments in talent, partnerships, and technology; with a bigger focus on using human conversation as the primary user interface for allowing people to build software rather than the expert-laden white-canvas systems we are used to seeing in the no-code/low- code space,” the company said.

The Series D round included participation from additional existing and new investors including Iconiq Capital, Jungle Ventures & Insight Partners.

“We are entering an incredible time in history where the very notion of software is changing; from something that had a shelf life of years to what will eventually have a shelf life of a conversation and the volume of what is being created is only going to grow exponentially” said Sachin Dev Duggal, Chief Wizard and Founder of Builder.ai.

