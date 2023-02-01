Yogi Adityanath hails Budget, says it will fulfil aspirations of all sections of society

February 01, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Lucknow:

The Union Budget on Wednesday evoked mixed reactions in Uttar Pradesh.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the Budget and described it as a Budget for ‘New India’ which aims to serve 130 crore people of the country. The Opposition parties criticised the Budget and said it would benefit only a ‘few rich people’ and would further increase inflation and unemployment.

“The Budget will fulfil the expectations and aspirations of all sections of society, it talks about the vision for New India, the country’s prosperity and aims to serve 130 crore Indians,” Mr. Adityanath said in a tweet.

The Chief Minister added that the Budget will prove to be a milestone in the direction of making India an economic superpower and fulfilling the resolution of ‘developed India’ presented during the Amrit Mahotsava.

He also congratulated the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the Budget.

Reaction of the Opposition parties

Meanwhile, the Opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged the Budget gave despair instead of hope and alleged it will further increase unemployment and inflation in the country. “The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Budget will further increase inflation and unemployment. It does not give asha (hope) but gives nirasha (dispair) to farmers, youth, women, labourers, professionals and the business class. This Budget is for the benefit of a few rich people,” said Mr. Yadav.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and four-time Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati also targeted the Budget and alleged that the incorrect thinking of the government had the biggest impact on the lives of crores of poor people.

“This year’s Budget is also not much different. Government does not points out the shortcomings of last year and instead makes new promises, the reality is the lives of more than 100 crore people are at stake as it was before. People live by hope, but why false hope?,” she said in a tweet. She urged the government to pay heed towards self-reliance.

“Narrow policies... have the biggest impact on the lives of crores of poor farmers and other hardworking people who are attached to rural India which is called real India. Government must pay attention to their self-respect and self-reliance so that the pockets of the common man are filled,” added Ms. Mayawati.