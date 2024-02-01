ADVERTISEMENT

Working to make India a developed nation by 2047: Sitharaman

February 01, 2024 11:36 am | Updated 11:56 am IST - New Delhi

She asserted that for the government, social justice is an effective and necessary model

PTI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Interim Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha, at Parliament House in New Delhi, on Feb. 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The government is working to make India a developed country by 2047, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on February 1.

Presenting the interim Budget 2024-25, Ms. Sitharaman also said minimum support prices for 'Annadata' (farmers) have been increased periodically and appropriately.

Budget 2024 live updates

She asserted that for the government, social justice is an effective and necessary model.

The government is focussing on addressing systemic inequalities, she said, adding that the emphasis is on outcomes so that socio-economic transformation is achieved.

Interim Budget 2024 LIVE Coverage : Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget

"We focus on outcomes and not outlays," Ms. Sitharaman said.

Poor, women, youth and farmers are four castes for the government, she added.

