GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch: What do people think about Budget 2024?

Watch: What do people think about Budget 2024?
| Video Credit: Vishnoo Jotshi

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha on July 23. 

Published - July 22, 2024 09:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

In this episode of Vox Pop, we go to people in Delhi to know their expectations or thoughts about the Union Budget 2024, which will be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Parliament budget session on July 23, 2024. 

Related Topics

Union Budget / economy, business and finance / India / budgets and budgeting

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.