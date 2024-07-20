Watch: Union Budget 2024 | Railway budget projection

Hello and welcome to this episode on the Budget Focus series from The Hindu where we attempt to give a sectoral overview ahead of the Union Budget to be tabled in Parliament in less than 10 days from now. I am Maitri Porecha, and I cover the Railways, among other things.

Between 2004-05 period, the budget allocation was Rs 8000 crore.

In 2016-17, the Railways budget instead of being presented separately, under Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s time, was merged with General Budget, ending a 92-year old practice of being presented separately. Among other things, the Finance Ministry said the merging exercise will afford more elbow room, for allocation of more funds in mid-year review to Railways.