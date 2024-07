Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman on July 23 announced her seventh consecutive budget. The presentation on July 23 was the first Budget by the BJP-led NDA government since it was re-elected in June.

Ms. Sitharaman said that the Budget will focus on employment, skilling, MSME and middle class. An allocation of ₹1.48 lakh crore for education, employment and skill development was announced.