Budget 2022
01 February 2022 17:30 IST
Comments
Watch | Highlights of Union Budget 2022-23
Updated: 01 February 2022 17:37 IST
A video on the highlights from the Budget Speech 2022-23 of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, delivered her fourth Budget in the Parliament on February 1.
This is the second consecutive year that a paperless budget was presented.
Here are sector-wise highlights of the 2022 Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
More In Economy National Videos Multimedia Budget 2022