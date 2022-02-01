Budget 2022

Watch | Highlights of Union Budget 2022-23

The Hindu Bureau 01 February 2022 17:30 IST
Updated: 01 February 2022 17:37 IST

A video on the highlights from the Budget Speech 2022-23 of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, delivered her fourth Budget in the Parliament on February 1.

This is the second consecutive year that a paperless budget was presented.

Here are sector-wise highlights of the 2022 Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

