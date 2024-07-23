GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch: Budget 2024 | What’s in it for women and children?

Watch: Budget 2024 | What’s in it for women and children?

The first Union budget of the Modi 3.0 government saw a concerted effort at women-led development

Published - July 23, 2024 11:42 pm IST

Sreeparna Chakrabarty

Finance Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Union Budget 2024-25 carried an allocation of more than Rs 3 lakh crore for schemes benefitting women and girls and promoting women-led development, during her presentation of the Budget in the Lok Sabha on July 23.

To encourage the participation of women in the workforce, the government will tie up with industry to set up working women hostels as well as creche-facilities, she said. Further, this industry-government partnership is also expected to launch women-specific skilling programmes and promote market access to women-led SHG enterprises.

Under urban development, the government has encouraged the moderation of high stamp duty by all States for urban-related development. It has asked for a further lowering of duties for properties purchased by women.

