Watch: Budget 2024 | What’s in it for defence sector?

The allocation to the Ministry of Defence for FY25 is higher by approximately Rs 1 lakh crore (18.43 per cent) than the allocation for FY23 and 4.79 per cent more than the allocation of FY24, the MoD stated.

While maintaining the allocation made to the Ministry of Defence (MoD) during the interim budget presented on February 1, the Government has made an additional allocation to the tune of ₹400 crores on innovation in defence through the Acing Development of Innovative Technologies with iDEX (ADITI) scheme.