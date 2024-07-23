GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch: Budget 2024 | What’s in it for defence sector?

Watch: Budget 2024: What’s in it for defence sector?

The total allocation comes out as approximately 12.90 per cent of the total budget of the Union of India

Published - July 23, 2024 11:50 pm IST

Dinakar Peri
Dinakar Peri

The allocation to the Ministry of Defence for FY25 is higher by approximately Rs 1 lakh crore (18.43 per cent) than the allocation for FY23 and 4.79 per cent more than the allocation of FY24, the MoD stated.

While maintaining the allocation made to the Ministry of Defence (MoD) during the interim budget presented on February 1, the Government has made an additional allocation to the tune of ₹400 crores on innovation in defence through the Acing Development of Innovative Technologies with iDEX (ADITI) scheme.

Related Topics

Union Budget / budgets and budgeting / defence / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.