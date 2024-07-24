GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch: Budget 2024 | What is in store for West Bengal?

Watch: Budget 2024 | What is in store for West Bengal?

Alleging that West Bengal has been deprived in the Budget, the State’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on July 23 dubbed it as a “politically biased Budget”

Updated - July 24, 2024 08:06 pm IST

Published - July 24, 2024 08:05 pm IST

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh

The Chief Minister raised questions on Centre’s proposal to provide flood assistance to neighbouring Sikkim. In her Budget speech, Ms. Sitharaman referred to devastating flash floods and landslides that wreaked havoc in Sikkim and added that the government will provide assistance to the State. The BJP had won most of seats in north Bengal including Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat.

The Finance Minister in the Budget also referred to West Bengal while stressing on a plan, Purvodaya, “for the all-round development of the eastern region of the country covering Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh”.

Reporting: Shiv Sahay Singh

Production: Yuvasree S

Related Topics

West Bengal / budgets and budgeting / Union Budget / finance (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.