Watch: Budget 2024 | What is in store for West Bengal?

The Chief Minister raised questions on Centre’s proposal to provide flood assistance to neighbouring Sikkim. In her Budget speech, Ms. Sitharaman referred to devastating flash floods and landslides that wreaked havoc in Sikkim and added that the government will provide assistance to the State. The BJP had won most of seats in north Bengal including Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat.

The Finance Minister in the Budget also referred to West Bengal while stressing on a plan, Purvodaya, “for the all-round development of the eastern region of the country covering Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh”.

Reporting: Shiv Sahay Singh

Production: Yuvasree S