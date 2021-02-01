Budget 2021

Watch | Budget 2021: What's costlier and what's cheaper

The Hindu Net Desk 01 February 2021 21:25 IST
Updated: 01 February 2021 21:45 IST

Here are the items that will become costlier or cheaper after customs duty changes post-Union Budget 2020-21

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2021 - 22 on February 1, 2021

Following are the items that will become costlier or cheaper after customs duty changes post Union Budget 2020-21

What's costlier?

Advertising
Advertising
  • Electronic items
  • Mobile phone parts
  • Chargers
  • Synthetic Gemstones
  • Imported leather items
  • Solar inverters, lanterns
  • Steel screw
  • Plastic builder wares
  • Raw silk and yarn silk
  • Cotton
  • Pulses
  • Apples
  • Alcoholic beverages
  • Crude palm oil
  • Crude soya bean and sunflower oil
  • Coal, lignite and peat
  • Specified Fertilizers like Urea

   What's cheaper?

  • Gold
  • Silver
  • Iron
  • Steel
  • Nylon clothes
  • Copper items
  • Insurance
  • Shoes
  • Dry cleaning
  • Agricultural equipment
Comments
More In National Videos Multimedia Morning Filter Evening Wrap Budget 2021
budgets and budgeting