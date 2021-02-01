Budget 2021
01 February 2021 21:25 IST
Watch | Budget 2021: What's costlier and what's cheaper
Updated: 01 February 2021 21:45 IST
Here are the items that will become costlier or cheaper after customs duty changes post-Union Budget 2020-21
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2021 - 22 on February 1, 2021
What's costlier?
- Electronic items
- Mobile phone parts
- Chargers
- Synthetic Gemstones
- Imported leather items
- Solar inverters, lanterns
- Steel screw
- Plastic builder wares
- Raw silk and yarn silk
- Cotton
- Pulses
- Apples
- Alcoholic beverages
- Crude palm oil
- Crude soya bean and sunflower oil
- Coal, lignite and peat
- Specified Fertilizers like Urea
What's cheaper?
- Gold
- Silver
- Iron
- Steel
- Nylon clothes
- Copper items
- Insurance
- Shoes
- Dry cleaning
- Agricultural equipment