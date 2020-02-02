Watch | Budget 2020: What's costlier and what's cheaper?

Costlier Food Items:
* Butter ghee, butter oil, edible oils, peanut butter
* Whey, meslin, maize, sugar beet seeds, preserved potato
* Chewing gum, dietary soya fibre, isolated soya protein
* Walnuts (shelled)
Costlier Personal Care Items:
* Footwear, shavers, hair clippers, hair-removing appliances
* Rubies, emeralds, sapphires, rough coloured gemstones
* Combs, hairpins, curling pins, curling grips, hair curlers
* Hair dryers, hand drying apparatus and electric irons
Costlier Household Items:
* Toys, stationery item, artificial flowers, bells, trophies
* Porcelain items, tableware, kitchenware, glassware
* Padlocks
* Hand sieves and hand riddles
* Table fans, ceiling fans and pedestal fans
* Portable blowers
* Water filters, water heaters and immersion heaters
* Food grinders, ovens, cookers, cooking plates, boiling rings, grillers and roasters
* Coffee and tea makers and toasters
* Devices for repelling insects
* Furniture, lamps and lighting fittings
Cheaper:
* Pure-bred breeding horses
* Newsprint
* Sports goods
* Microphone
* Electric vehicles.
Also, excise duty has been on cigarettes, hookah, chewing tobacco, scented tobacco and tobacco extracts and essence.