Budget 2020 | Government is pro-business

The Union Budget for the year 2020-21 was presented in the backdrop of a gloomy economic scenario where all the important levers of growth namely private investments, private consumptions and exports were spluttering.

The clear message that can be discerned from the Budget is that the government is now comfortable with being perceived as pro-business and not inclined to stigmatise capitalism.

There are a number of policy announcements in the Budget which would boost private investments. These include the abolition of Dividend Distribution Tax, the exemption on interest, dividends and capital gains for investment in infrastructure projects by sovereign wealth funds and the relaxation in the limits of foreign portfolio investment in corporate bonds from 9% to 15% (of the outstanding value of the bonds). This will increase investments in the Indian bond market.

The Budget recognises that it would be difficult to kick-start growth without improvement in the business sentiment.

The Finance Minister has tried to achieve this by providing comfort to businesses in a number of her remarks. A good example of this is the ‘Amnesty Scheme’ for direct taxes on similar lines to the indirect tax.

Similarly, the other interesting confidence building measure is the incorporation of a charter of commitments incorporated in the direct tax statute which promises a tax-friendly environment.

On the consumption side, the government has given relief for taxpayers whose incomes are up to ₹15 lakh.

These concessions are given in an innovative fashion by predicating them on the taxpayers giving up their tax deductions.

The idea is to simplify tax payments by gradually phasing out exemption and having a flat rate.

The allocation for infrastructure industries and the social sector has been considerably enhanced but in spite of this, the Finance Minister has been able to keep the Budget deficit within reasonable limits largely on account of huge expectations from disinvestment and monetisation of assets.

These revenues really hold the key for the government to manage its finances in the coming year. A huge target of ₹2.10 lakh crore has been fixed for disinvestment next year. What is disappointing in the Budget is a lack of strategy to reduce agricultural subsidies, mainly food and fertilizers. It would be better to give assistance directly to farmers and also switch some expenditure from subsidy to agricultural R&D which is badly neglected.

To sum up, the Finance Minister’s expectations about a boost in the economy largely hinges on factors beyond her control – an uptick in global growth, improvement in investment sentiment facilitating higher disinvestment and a downturn in oil prices.

(V.S. Krishnan is the National Leader, Tax and Eco Policy, EY India. The views expressed are his personal)