Watch: Union Budget 2024: Insurance sector expectations

The insurance sector makes for a strong case for reforms, continued push for regulatory changes and some tax tweaks

Updated - July 22, 2024 10:52 am IST

Published - July 22, 2024 10:40 am IST

N.Ravikumar

The insurance sector is one of India’s fast growing and key segments within the country’s financial system.

Given its sheer size, insurance is in itself an industry and makes for a strong case for reforms, continued push for regulatory changes and some tax tweaks.

We look at the expectations the insurance sector has from the Union Budget 2024, which will be presented by the Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, on July 23.

Presentation: N. Ravikumar

Video: Nagara Gopal

Production: Aniket Singh Chauhan

