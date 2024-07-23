U.P. CM Yogi all praise for Budget; Opposition says it ‘fails the needy’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on July 23 described the Union Budget, as having unlimited development potential. He said it will fulfil the aspirations of 140 crore Indians and help achieve Amritkaal.

“Under the guidance of the respected prime minister, the all-encompassing, all-inclusive, and development-oriented General Budget 2024–25 presented by the Union Finance Minister is going to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of 140 crore Indians and all the resolutions of Amritkaal,” said Mr. Adityanath.

“The budget will aid the overall development of different sections of society, including people in villages, the poor, farmers, women, and youth. It is a vision to become self-reliant in every field and a roadmap to free the deprived from deprivation,” the U.P. CM wrote in a post on X.

Youth ignored

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav criticised the Union Budget, alleging it ignored the interests of the youth and farmers, adding Uttar Pradesh was totally sidelined in the Union Budget. ‘It is good that Bihar and Andhra Pradesh have been linked to special schemes, but is there anything in the budget for the farmers of Uttar Pradesh? Looking at Uttar Pradesh, what is the investment situation? Ongoing projects are never completed on time. The youth and farmers have been completely ignored,” he alleged.

Farmers completely ignored: Akhilesh Yadav

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati claimed that the budget lacks reformist measures for the upliftment of underprivileged sections. “Today’s Union Budget follows the same old pattern, where except for a handful of wealthy people, it offers little hope of better days to the nation’s poor, farmers, unemployed, women, labourers, the marginalised and neglected communities and is full of disappointment for them,” Ms. Mayawati wrote, on X.

Nagina MP and Azad Samaj Party (ASP) leader Chandra Shekhar Aazad said that marginalised sections, including Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), have been ignored. “Today’s budget is going to please the industrialists and disappoint the country’s labourers, farmers, youth, unemployed, women, and Bahujans. The budget has not lived up to the expectations that the people of the country had of it, and they feel cheated. In this budget, no separate provision has been made for the economic development of the poor, the deprived, SC, ST, OBC, and the minority community,” said the Nagina MP.

