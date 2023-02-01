Budget 2023 industry, markets reactions live | Sensex, Nifty rise

February 01, 2023 12:02 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the Union Budget for the Financial Year 2023-24 today, with a slew of announcements, including revision of income tax slabs, reduction of certain customs duty and sops for agriculture.

Here are the reactions to the Budget by markets and industries: