Budget 2023 industry, markets reactions live | Sensex, Nifty rise

Sensex up over 980 points, currently trading at 60,534; Nifty at 17,919 - ANI
- February 01, 2023 12:57Markets up after Budget speech
February 01, 2023 12:02 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the Union Budget for the Financial Year 2023-24 today, with a slew of announcements, including revision of income tax slabs, reduction of certain customs duty and sops for agriculture.
Here are the reactions to the Budget by markets and industries:
